National Cricket Academy News
6 Indian players fail to pass BCCI's new fitness test
BCCI have been conducting fitness tests every now and then to ascertain the fitness levels of players. The team management wants the players to stay fit such that they can give goo
Ishant bowls 'long spells' at NCA, expected to be fit before Australia Tests
India’s one of the most reliable pacer in Tests, Ishant Sharma, has been back to training and bowled in full swing on Wednesday (November 18) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
Jasprit Bumrah to remain unavailable for India selection until next year
Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah will be unavailable this year as Indian team management have decided to give him enough rest after stress fracture on his lower back which reve
Hasan Ali fails to recover from injury, Australia series in doubt too
Pakistani quick bowler Hasan Ali is set to miss the progressing National T20 Cup in Faisalabad as the cricketer's participation was hampered by back issues, which could influence t