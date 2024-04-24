Natalie Sciver News
Chamari Athapaththu topples Natalie Sciver-Brunt to become the best ODI batter in Women's rankings
Sri Lankan women's team captain Chamari Athapaththu is talk of the table after her unbeaten 195* in a record run chase on Wednesday against South Africa. Powering Sri Lanka to thei
WATCH – Natalie Sciver and Sarah Taylor celebrate England's Ashes win
England women cricketers Natalie Sciver and Sarah Taylor celebrated the famous win of England in the field when they were batting for Surrey.The hottest topic of the cricketing wor