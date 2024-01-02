Nasser Hussain News
I have not seen Virat bat as well as that: Nasser Hussain
India's batting great Virat Kohlihas had a great year 2023. Kohli was at the peak of form, especially in the ODIWorld Cup at home. He scored a record 765 runs in 11 World Cup match
Nasser Hussain predicts South Africa as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winner
The year 2024 has begun. Thebiggest cricket event is T20 World Cup this year. The upcoming T20 World Cupwill be held in the West Indies and USA in June this year.For the first time
Ponting, Vaughan, Nasser think preparing slow pitch backfired on India
Australia won the World Cup finalagainst India by 6 wickets. Australia won the World Cup for the sixth time withthis. The batting of the two teams made the difference in the final.
World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain opens up on Ben Stokes' woeful dismissal against India
Former England captain Nasser Hussain reflected on Ben Stokes' terrible dismissal against Team India in his column for The Daily Mail. When England lost Dawid Malan (16) and Joe Ro
Kohli always plays the situation and that’s why he is brilliant in run chases: Nasser
India star batter Virat Kohli waspraised by Nasser Hussain, a former captain of England, who remarked that Kohliexcels in run chases because he always plays the scenario. At the MC
Ben Stokes has got to come back in if he is fit: Nasser Hussain
Former England captain NasserHussain believes that Ben Stokes should be included in the team's lineup fortheir forthcoming matches in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, given their po
Pakistan could lose to Netherlands: Nasser Hussain
Just a few days ago, many werepraising Pakistan when they got off to a great start in the Asia Cup. Butsuddenly Pakistan has become the underdog to everyone. For now, cricket exper
Stuart Broad slams ICC for slow over-rate penalty
Former England seamer StuartBroad has criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for withholdingEngland 19 World Test Championship (WTC) points for slow over-rates during t
Ricky Ponting, Nasser Hussain gives suggestions about maintaining slow over-rates
Former Australia captain RickyPonting says that players and umpires can be more aware of slow over-rates. Andaccording to former England captain Nasser Hussain, it's time for the I
Nasser, Ponting urge Australia, India, England to step up for betterment of Test cricket
The Ashes ended in a tenseaffair. The interest of the fans towards England Test cricket has always beenproven. However, former English cricketer Nasser Hussain feels that Testcrick
Anderson would still be England's playing eleven, Nasser Hussain defends Pacer
Former England cricket team captain Nasser Hussain has supported veteran quickpacer player James Anderson despite the criticism, saying the 40-year-old would still make the team's
Commentary like the game is a matter of practice: Abid Hussain Sami
Syed Abid Hussain Sami worked asa ball boy in his childhood because of love for cricket. At one time he focusedon the game. He became a professional cricketer through hard work. He