Nasser Hussain News
thumb

I have not seen Virat bat as well as that: Nasser Hussain

India's batting great Virat Kohlihas had a great year 2023. Kohli was at the peak of form, especially in the ODIWorld Cup at home. He scored a record 765 runs in 11 World Cup match

thumb

Nasser Hussain predicts South Africa as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winner

The year 2024 has begun. Thebiggest cricket event is T20 World Cup this year. The upcoming T20 World Cupwill be held in the West Indies and USA in June this year.For the first time

thumb

Ponting, Vaughan, Nasser think preparing slow pitch backfired on India

Australia won the World Cup finalagainst India by 6 wickets. Australia won the World Cup for the sixth time withthis. The batting of the two teams made the difference in the final.

thumb

World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain opens up on Ben Stokes' woeful dismissal against India

Former England captain Nasser Hussain reflected on Ben Stokes' terrible dismissal against Team India in his column for The Daily Mail. When England lost Dawid Malan (16) and Joe Ro

thumb

Kohli always plays the situation and that’s why he is brilliant in run chases: Nasser

India star batter Virat Kohli waspraised by Nasser Hussain, a former captain of England, who remarked that Kohliexcels in run chases because he always plays the scenario. At the MC

thumb

Ben Stokes has got to come back in if he is fit: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain NasserHussain believes that Ben Stokes should be included in the team's lineup fortheir forthcoming matches in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, given their po

thumb

Pakistan could lose to Netherlands: Nasser Hussain

Just a few days ago, many werepraising Pakistan when they got off to a great start in the Asia Cup. Butsuddenly Pakistan has become the underdog to everyone. For now, cricket exper

thumb

Stuart Broad slams ICC for slow over-rate penalty

Former England seamer StuartBroad has criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for withholdingEngland 19 World Test Championship (WTC) points for slow over-rates during t

thumb

Ricky Ponting, Nasser Hussain gives suggestions about maintaining slow over-rates

Former Australia captain RickyPonting says that players and umpires can be more aware of slow over-rates. Andaccording to former England captain Nasser Hussain, it's time for the I

thumb

Nasser, Ponting urge Australia, India, England to step up for betterment of Test cricket

The Ashes ended in a tenseaffair. The interest of the fans towards England Test cricket has always beenproven. However, former English cricketer Nasser Hussain feels that Testcrick

thumb

Anderson would still be England's playing eleven, Nasser Hussain defends Pacer

Former England cricket team captain Nasser Hussain has supported veteran quickpacer player James Anderson despite the criticism, saying the 40-year-old would still make the team's

thumb

Commentary like the game is a matter of practice: Abid Hussain Sami

Syed Abid Hussain Sami worked asa ball boy in his childhood because of love for cricket. At one time he focusedon the game. He became a professional cricketer through hard work. He

