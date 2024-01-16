Nasir Hossain News
ICC bans Nasir Hossain for two years
Bangladesh cricketer NasirHossain has been banned for two years for breaking the ICC anti-corruption code.The ICC brought three charges against him in September last year. Nasir ha
Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain charged under the ECB Anti-Corruption Code
On behalf of the Emirates CricketBoard (ECB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has filed charges againsteight players and officials for various violations of the ECB Anti-Co
Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny get team in US Masters T10 League
Two cricketers from Bangladeshhave been signed by a US Masters T10 League franchise. Nasir Hossain, anall-rounder, and Elias Sunny, a left-arm spinner, have recently joined theAtla
Nasir Hossain's cameo not enough to save Atlanta Fire against SAMP Army
acollected 203 runs. In response, Atlanta wereable to score just 125 runs. Along with Nasir Hossain, only three batters scored20+ runs.SAMP Army won the toss andelected to bat firs
Nasir Hossain's superb bowling gives Atlanta Fire an easy win
Bangladesh all-rounder NasirHossain has played a big role in Atlanta Fire's second consecutive win in the UnitedStates Unity Cup. SOCA Blue Jays were bowled out for just 105 runs b
Disappointed Nasir planning to play for USA
Nasir Hossain fumes at BCB selectors as he's planning to leave Bangladesh and play for USA minor league. Naser Hossain had been an incumbent for Bangladesh team but after 2018 he i
Mithun, Soumya set up easy victory for Dhaka
Dhaka Dominators beat FortuneBarishal by 5 wickets in the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Tuesday. Dhaka reached the target of 157 runs thrown by Baris
Mahedi stars in Rangpur's 5-wicket comfortable win
Rangpur Riders have defeatedDhaka Dominators by 5 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) on Monday. Batting first, Dhaka set Rangpur a target o
No 'official complaint' from Dhaka Dominators players over payment issue
There have been complaints aboutthe cricketers not getting remuneration from the owners of Dhaka Dominators inthe Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB
Dhaka Dominators defend 108 to beat Khulna Tigers
Dhaka Dominators have defeatedKhulna Tigers by 24 runs in the second match of the day in the ongoingBangladesh Premier League (BPL). Khulna could not reach the easy target of 109ru
Naseem Shah's fiery bowling hands Comilla Victorians big win
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has registereda scintillating performance on his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) debut.Comilla Victorians beat Dhaka Dominators by a big margin of 60 run
BPL 2023: Towhid Hridoy returns to practice, in line for next match
The supporters of Sylhet Strikershave got good news. Sylhet's young batter Towhid Hridoy is on the line toreturn after being sidelined with an injury. The cricketer, who is in thep