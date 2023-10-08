Narendra Modi Stadium News
BCCI announces sale of 14,000 additional tickets for India vs Pakistan match
Millions of spectators areeagerly waiting to watch the India-Pakistan match on the field in the ongoingICC World Cup. This time Narendra Modi Stadium has a capacity of more than 1l
India gets a threat to blow up Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
The much-awaited ICC World Cuphas started. All over India will be enjoying the cricket festival for the nextone and a half months. But suddenly on Thursday, the Mumbai police depar
Unprecedented rate hike in Ahmedabad hotels for ODI World Cup
The countdown is on before thestart of the ODI World Cup. As per the already published schedule, the much-awaitedIndia-Pakistan match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in A
Report: PCB agrees to play ODI World Cup in India, India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
Both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have agreed on a neutral venuein India for their ODI World Cup encounter. Dainik Jagran cl
IPL fans complain about a roof leak at the Narendra Modi Stadium, video goes viral
The sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League is about to come to an end. The two best teams namely Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans defied the odds in their way and dese
Chennai or Kolkata, it might have made sense: Najam Sethi on India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
It is not yet certain whether thePakistan cricket team will play in the ODI World Cup in India. Meanwhile, thereare reports that BCCI is planning to hold the India-Pakistan match a
Narendra Modi Stadium to host India and Pakistan world cup matches
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the match between India and Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The venue is the largest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity o
BCCI selects nine venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set the venue for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The final match of the World Cup will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahm
Remaining three India-England T20Is to be played without crowd
With the increasing number of corona cases in Gujarat of late, it has been decided that the remaining three T20Is between India and England in Ahmedabad will be played behind close
Buttler considers India favourites for T20 World Cup
England batsman Jos Buttler has said on Tuesday (March 9) that he feels India are the favourites for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.The 20-over showpiece event will be hosted
Azharuddin has some tips for batsmen to do well in Ahmedabad
While almost the entire world cricket fraternity is now divided into two sides, arguing over whether or not the pitch in Ahmedabad for the third India-England Test was up to the ma
Ahmedabad stadium named after Narendra Modi
The 110,000-seated Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, has been renamed after the Prime Minister of India - Narendra Modi.[caption id="attachment_160238" align="alignnone" width="640"] Th