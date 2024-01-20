
Najam Sethi News
thumb

Zaka Ashraf resigns as PCB president

Pakistan's cricket is undergoingthe biggest change in memory. Zaka Ashraf, president of the Pakistan CricketBoard (PCB), has resigned due to the reshuffle. Xhaka announced after th

thumb

Zaka Ashraf may be removed as PCB chairman, Najam Sethi likely to return

A little over a month after being appointed chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zaka Ashraf is set to step down from his post. Ashraf's predecessor, Najam Sethi, is likel

thumb

They are now in a mess with schedule: Former PCB chief Najam Sethi criticizes BCCI

Recently, the police authoritiesof Ahmedabad and Kolkata have requested a change to the ODI World schedule. Andthe schedule for the World Cup has been altered. But again, the Hyder

thumb

PCB chairman elections to be held on June 27

Since June 28 has been declared aholiday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman elections have been movedforward to Tuesday, June 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, according

thumb

Ashraf is free to say whatever he wants: ACC has no plan to change Asia Cup’s hybrid model

Zaka Ashraf opened up about theAsia Cup after being nominated for the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)chairman. He said that he does not support the hybrid model Asia Cup. But

thumb

Zaka Ashraf expresses dissatisfaction with hybrid model Asia Cup

The term of Najam Sethi'scommittee in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ended. Zaka Ashraf, who islikely to become the next PCB chairman, raised his voice against Sethi’s hybrid

thumb

Najam Sethi withdraws himself from PCB chairman race

Najam Sethi has announced hiswithdrawal from consideration for the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)chairman. Sethi himself confirmed this decision because he did not want to ge

thumb

Pakistan will play two games of Asia Cup 2023 at home, says Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Administrative Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said the national team will play two home games at the upcoming 2023 Asian Cup.Pakistan Cricket Board (PC

thumb

Asia Cup 2023 dates and venues finalized

The 2023 Asia Cup will be held inPakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17. The dates and venueshave been officially announced. However, a specific timetable has not be

thumb

Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi set to contest for the PCB's top job

Federal Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari announced on media that Zaka Ashraf could return as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), once a

thumb

PCB likely to make big changes in centrally contracted players list 2023-24

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will finalize the core contracts for players after consultation with captain Babar Azam and other senior cricketers.With only a few days le

thumb

Pakistan unhappy with Sri Lanka regarding Asia Cup issue

After being dissatisfied with Indiafor the Asia Cup issue, Pakistan are also unhappy with Sri Lanka. The PakistanCricket Board (PCB) has turned down the offer to play in Sri Lanka

