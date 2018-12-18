Mzansi Super League 2018 News
Watch: ABD's fierce 93 off 52 in MSL 2018
Former South African batsman AB de Villiers scored a blistering 93 runs off 52 balls in Mzansi Super League 2018.Cricket South Africa's new T20 League Mzansi Super League has come
Watch: Shamsi turns into magician in MSL
South African Tabraiz Shamsi is been trending in the social media for his on field magic in the ongoing Mzansi Super League in South Africa. Cricket South Africa's Mzansi Super Lea
Watch: Bravo goes crazy after Paarl Rocks qualify for play-offs
After restricting Bay Giants to 129 runs, Paars Rocks won the match comfortably by 6 wickets to earn their place in the play-offs of the first edition of South Africa's Mzansi Supe
Watch: David Wiese takes a one-hander to dismiss Gayle in MSL
South African cricketer David Wiese took a one-handed stunning catch to dismiss Chris Gayle in the ongoing Mzansi Super League in South Africa.Cricket South Africa's new T20 league
Watch: Nono Pongolo scores 12 off one ball in MSL
Nono Pongolo of Jozi Stars hit 12 runs off one ball in the Mzansi Super League to script an important win for his team.Cricket South Africa's new T20 league Mzansi Super League is
Watch ICC bans Tabraiz Shamsi's mask celebration
The International Cricket Council (ICC) isn't really a fan of the South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's unique mask celebration as he has been informed to not do the celebration an
Gayle extends T20 record in inaugural Mzansi Super League
The self-proclaimed Universal Boss became the major attraction of T20 leagues around the globe since inception.The Jamaican is currently the leading run-scorer in the shortest form
Watch: Phangiso takes a sharp diving catch
South African player Aaron Phangiso took a sharp running diving catch in the ongoing Mzansi Super League in his home country. The Mzansi Super League is now on the floors, South Af
Rashid Khan aiming for success in South Africa
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is now set his target for having a successful outing Cricket South Africa's Mzansi Super League.Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan has become on
'There will be no international comeback for me," assures de Villiers
AB de Villiers, who bid adieu to international cricket earlier this year, has been reported to make a comeback in the Proteas team to appear in the ICC World Cup 2019.But the hard
MSL players draft: Rashid Khan becomes first marquee cricketer
The first ever player draft of Mzansi Super League has been held on Wednesday, October 17. Six franchise teams of the Mzansi Super League have picked their recruits in the player d
Franchise names of Mzansi Super League 2018 revealed
Mzansi Super League is the newly named Global T20 League of Cricket South Africa. The initial venture of the later was failed in the previous year.Photo Courtesy: GettyNow CSA has