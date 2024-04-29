
Mushfiqur Rahim News
thumb

4 Bangladesh cricketers in LPL 2024 auction

A bid for over 500 internationalcricketers has been submitted in the auction to participate in the forthcomingseason of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Four Bangladeshi cricketers

thumb

Mushfiqur's fifty drives Prime Bank to a massive win over Gazi Tyres

Prime Bank Cricket Club beat Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy by a massive margin of 141 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim brought up a brilliant fifty with the bat. Sheikh Mahadi Hasan had a fantas

thumb

Bangladesh will do well in the upcoming T20 world cup, Mushfiqur believes

This edition of T20 world cup is set to be commenced from 1st June in the USA and the Caribbean. Despite not having a great run in T20 world cup, Bangladesh's legendary wk-batter b

thumb

Soumya ruled out of DPL, uncertain in Zimbabwe series

Soumya was injured while fielding in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka. He injured his neck and knee. Soumya is also out of DPL due to injury. There are also concerns about

thumb

Mushfiqur keeps faith in Soumya

Soumya Sarkar is a cricketer whobrings a lot of potential in the country's cricket. However, how much he hasbeen able to leave an impression of his potential or ability on theinter

thumb

Miraz regrets not having Mushfiqur in the side

Mushfiqur Rahim is not playing in the Sylhet Test due to injury. The team seems pretty disorganized without him.Without Mushfiq, the Tigers are on the brink of defeat in the Sylhet

thumb

It is disappointing to lose someone of Mushfiqur’s experience: Hemp

Mushfiqur Rahim is unable to playin the Test series against Sri Lanka due to injury. Bangladesh is feeling thelack of this important member of the team. In response to the 280 runs

thumb

Towhid Hridoy replaces Mushfiqur Rahim in Bangladesh Test squad

Batter Towhid Hridoy has earnedhis first call-up to the Bangladesh Test side after the National SelectionPanel named him as the replacement for Mushfiqur Rahim in the squad for the

thumb

Improvements for Shanto Mushfiqur and Hridoy in the ICC rankings

Bangladesh have defeated Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series by the margin of 2-1. The ICC rankings of the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hri

thumb

Tamim Iqbal coming to live today

Tamim Iqbal has been absent fromthe Bangladesh national cricket team for an extended period of time. It remainsunknown when he will make his return. It is his 35th birthday today.

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim to miss test series due to thumb injury

Big upset for Bangladesh before the test series. Bangladesh's experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the two match test series against Sri Lanka due to injury. So Bangladesh

thumb

"It was a one - man show tonight" - Mushfiqur Rahim on Shanto's record breaking innings

Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the opening match of 3 match ODI series on Wednesday (13th March). And the hero was Bangladesh skipper himself Najmul Hossain Shanto, w

