4 Bangladesh cricketers in LPL 2024 auction
A bid for over 500 internationalcricketers has been submitted in the auction to participate in the forthcomingseason of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Four Bangladeshi cricketers
Mushfiqur's fifty drives Prime Bank to a massive win over Gazi Tyres
Prime Bank Cricket Club beat Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy by a massive margin of 141 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim brought up a brilliant fifty with the bat. Sheikh Mahadi Hasan had a fantas
Bangladesh will do well in the upcoming T20 world cup, Mushfiqur believes
This edition of T20 world cup is set to be commenced from 1st June in the USA and the Caribbean. Despite not having a great run in T20 world cup, Bangladesh's legendary wk-batter b
Soumya ruled out of DPL, uncertain in Zimbabwe series
Soumya was injured while fielding in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka. He injured his neck and knee. Soumya is also out of DPL due to injury. There are also concerns about
Mushfiqur keeps faith in Soumya
Soumya Sarkar is a cricketer whobrings a lot of potential in the country's cricket. However, how much he hasbeen able to leave an impression of his potential or ability on theinter
Miraz regrets not having Mushfiqur in the side
Mushfiqur Rahim is not playing in the Sylhet Test due to injury. The team seems pretty disorganized without him.Without Mushfiq, the Tigers are on the brink of defeat in the Sylhet
It is disappointing to lose someone of Mushfiqur’s experience: Hemp
Mushfiqur Rahim is unable to playin the Test series against Sri Lanka due to injury. Bangladesh is feeling thelack of this important member of the team. In response to the 280 runs
Towhid Hridoy replaces Mushfiqur Rahim in Bangladesh Test squad
Batter Towhid Hridoy has earnedhis first call-up to the Bangladesh Test side after the National SelectionPanel named him as the replacement for Mushfiqur Rahim in the squad for the
Improvements for Shanto Mushfiqur and Hridoy in the ICC rankings
Bangladesh have defeated Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series by the margin of 2-1. The ICC rankings of the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hri
Tamim Iqbal coming to live today
Tamim Iqbal has been absent fromthe Bangladesh national cricket team for an extended period of time. It remainsunknown when he will make his return. It is his 35th birthday today.
Mushfiqur Rahim to miss test series due to thumb injury
Big upset for Bangladesh before the test series. Bangladesh's experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the two match test series against Sri Lanka due to injury. So Bangladesh
"It was a one - man show tonight" - Mushfiqur Rahim on Shanto's record breaking innings
Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the opening match of 3 match ODI series on Wednesday (13th March). And the hero was Bangladesh skipper himself Najmul Hossain Shanto, w