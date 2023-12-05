
Muneeba Ali News
thumb

Pakistan women team creates history wins first-ever series against New Zealand

Pakistan broke a drought of more than five years and wrote a piece of history of their own with an impressive 10-run win over New Zealand in the second T20I of their series in Dune

thumb

Nida Dar's all-round performance gives Pakistan emphatic win against India

India and Pakistan faced eachother in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan defeatedIndia by 13 runs in a thrilling match in Sylhet on Friday (October 7).Pakista

thumb

Bangladesh suffer 9-wicket defeat against Pakistan

Bangladesh have succumbed to a miserabledefeat of 9 wickets against Pakistan in the 5th match of the Women’sT20 Asia Cup on Monday (October 3) in Sylhet. After being sent to bat fi

