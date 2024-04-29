Mumbai Indians News
Hardik Pandya's T20I Vice-Captaincy at Risk Amidst Struggles in IPL 2024
Earlier, former Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandaya was appointed as Mumbai Indians’ skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.The decision fac
They should not give him that much priority: Irfan Pathan about Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya received harshcriticism on Saturday from Irfan Pathan, who demanded that the Indian team"not give him that much priority" and that the Mumbai Indians skipperperform w
Dale Steyn takes a veiled dig at Hardik Pandya after MI's loss against RR
Once Hardik Pandya was named theMumbai Indians captain, he has been the target of constant criticism. Whatdidn't help either were the outcomes. Fans of MI, who have been veryantago
Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down: Irfan Pathan
Hardik Pandya-led MumbaiIndians' current Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign has continued todisappoint. In their most recent match, the five-time champions faced offagainst
IPL 2024: [WATCH] MI Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Gesture to Yashasvi Jaiswal After Spectacular Comeback Hundred"
Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) silenced his critics with a stunning century against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an exciting 38th encounter of the Indian Premier Leagu
IPL 2024 : "PBKS Co-owner Preity Zinta Slams 'Baseless' MI Rohit Sharma to Punjab Kings Rumors"
Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), was replaced by Hardik Pandya before the IPL 2024 season. This surprised many fans. Now, people are wondering what Sharma will
Gerald Coetzee praises Ashutosh Sharma highly
Ashutosh Sharma, the uncappedbatter for the Punjab Kings, has received great accolades from Mumbai Indiansbowler Gerald Coetzee for his heroic performance in a losing cause in theu
It was my dream to hit a sweep shot off Jasprit Bumrah: Ashutosh Sharma
Batter Ashutosh Sharma of thePunjab Kings, who captivated cricket fans across the globe with his spectaculardisplay against the Mumbai Indians, expressed that it was his dream to h
Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why Jonny Bairstow is Not Playing In MI v PBKS IPL 2024 Match
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) has made the decision to drop Jonny Bairstow against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 18 at Mohali following a series of lackluster performances in the ongoing
The person who makes me laugh the most is Rishabh Pant - Rohit Sharma
Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals (DC) delivered a commanding performance, overpowering the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a one-sided contest in Ahmedabad. Bowlin
Brett Lee shares thoughts on Mumbai's captaincy: "Rohit, Hardik, or someone else?"
There have been some concernssurrounding Mumbai Indians' performance this season, with many pointing fingersat new captain Hardik Pandya. There are also rumors circulating about th
Concerns over Hardik Pandya's selection on India's T20 World Cup team
In the midst of the 2024 IndianPremier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma allegedly met in Mumbai with Rahul Dravid,head coach of Team India, and Ajit Agarkar, chief of selector, to discus