Kagiso Rabada Moves Up to No 3 in ICC Test Bowler Rankings
Kagiso Rabada, a South African paceman, was rewarded for his victorious effort against England at Lord's as he rose sharply in MRF Tires' recent ICC player rankings.South Africa's
Nasum reaches top 10 in T20I's bowling, Jadeja tops Test all-rounder
International Cricket Council-ICC has published updated ICC Rankings after accomplishment of some recent bilateral series. Tiger spinner Nasum Ahmed made his way to top ten of ICC
Azam aims to reach pinnacle of Test rankings
After dethroning India's Virat Kohli to become the new No.1 ODI batsman in the world, Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam has revealed on Wednesday (April 14) that his ultimate dream
Rohit, Ashwin shine in ICC Test Rankings
Indian players Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin made some impacts in the latest ICC Test Rankings released by International Cricket Council.[caption id="attachment_130371" alig
Mahmudullah, Soumya make big leaps in ICC Test rankings
Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarkar reach into career best ratings after slamming hundreds against New Zealand in the opening Test in Hamilton. An unbeaten double century produced
Trent Boult climbs to third spot in ICC Rankings
Trent Boult, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Imam-Ul-Haq shows good progress in the latest ICC ODI Rankings revealed by International Cricket Council.[caption id="attachment_114925" al
Holder becomes no.1 Test all-rounder in ICC Rankings
Windies Test captain Jason Holder has became the new no.1 Test all-rounder in the latest ICC Test Rankings revealed by International Cricket Council. [caption id="attachment_114463
Pant attains best rating points for an Indian glove man in ICC Test Rankings
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has attained a historic best position for an Indian wicket-keeper in ICC Test Player Rankings.International Cricket Council (ICC) has reve
India, New Zealand end 2018 with high note in Test ranking
Winning their respective last Test matches of 2018, New Zealand and India completed the year in high note.The Kiwis won their fourth consecutive Test series and finish the year on
Williamson breaches 900 mark in Test rankings
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has breached the 900 rating points mark in the latest Test rankings revealed by the ICC for the batsmen.International Cricket Council (ICC) has
Kuldeep attains career best in T20I rankings
Indian left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has gained the career-best rankings in the latest ICC T20I rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC).India and Australi
Babar retains top position in T20I rankings
Pakistan right-handed batsman Babar Azam retains the no.1 position in the latest ICC T20I batsmen rankings revealed by International Cricket Council.With scores of 7, 40 and 79 aga