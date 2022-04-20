Mosharraf Hossain Rubel News
BCB promises to support Mosharraf Hossain Rubel's family
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has assured all possible support to the family of cricketer MosharrafHossain Rubel, who passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a brain tumor
Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, former Bangladesh cricketer, dies aged 40
Former Bangladeshleft-arm spinner, Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, who amassed over 550 wickets across all formats in a career spanning two decades, lost his battle with brain cancer as h
Mosharraf Rubel diagnosed with brain tumour again
Bangladesh all-rounder Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has once again been diagnosed with a form of brain cancer. The cricketer himself confirmed the news on Sunday (January 24).The cricke
Mosharraf Rubel's father passes away
Bangladesh cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel's father was admitted to the hospital with corona contamination. In the end, Rubel's father Mohiuddin Khandaker could not come back wit
Mosharraf Rubel tests positive for coronavirus
After Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam Apu, this time another national cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has tested positive for coronavirus. The news was confir
Anamul, Tushar, Razzak fail BCL beep test
Like National Cricket League (NCL), before the start of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) mandatory fitness test – beep test has done for 142 players at the Mirpur Indoor of the Sher
Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak makes history in first-class cricket
Abdur Razzak touched the 500-wicket milestone in January last year as the first ever bowler in Bangladesh. This time he has broken his own record to get himself out of the catch.Ra
Mosharraf taking inspiration from Yuvraj to play again
Bangladesh left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain is currently fighting with a brain tumor that was revealed in reports in March this year.Mosharraf Hossain has been battling with life
Mosharraf Rubel hopes to back in cricket again after brain surgery
Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, the Bangladesh left-arm spinner has been in turmoil of life and death since he was diagnosed with brain tumor earlier this year in March. With financial as
Rubel off to Singapore again for treatment
Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has travelled to Singapore once again for the treatment of his brain tumour.Rubel is now fighting with his life at the moment as he recently did the operati
Mosharraf Rubel to fly to Singapore on Thursday, needs 4 million BDT
Bangladesh left arm spinner Mosharraf Rubel, who has been diagnosed with Brain Tumor several weeks ago, will fly to Singapore on 14th of March (Thursday) for better treatment.He wa
Mosharraf diagnosed with brain tumour
Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has been diagnosed with brain tumour and he is now set to fly to Singapore for treatment.Mosharraf, who played 5 ODIs for Bang