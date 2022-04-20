
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Mosharraf Hossain Rubel News
BCB promises to support Mosharraf Hossain Rubel's family

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has assured all possible support to the family of cricketer MosharrafHossain Rubel, who passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a brain tumor

Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, former Bangladesh cricketer, dies aged 40

Former Bangladeshleft-arm spinner, Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, who amassed over 550 wickets across all formats in a career spanning two decades, lost his battle with brain cancer as h

Mosharraf Rubel diagnosed with brain tumour again

Bangladesh all-rounder Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has once again been diagnosed with a form of brain cancer. The cricketer himself confirmed the news on Sunday (January 24).The cricke

Mosharraf Rubel's father passes away

Bangladesh cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel's father was admitted to the hospital with corona contamination. In the end, Rubel's father Mohiuddin Khandaker could not come back wit

Mosharraf Rubel tests positive for coronavirus

After Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam Apu, this time another national cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has tested positive for coronavirus. The news was confir

Anamul, Tushar, Razzak fail BCL beep test

Like National Cricket League (NCL), before the start of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) mandatory fitness test – beep test has done for 142 players at the Mirpur Indoor of the Sher

Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak makes history in first-class cricket

Abdur Razzak touched the 500-wicket milestone in January last year as the first ever bowler in Bangladesh. This time he has broken his own record to get himself out of the catch.Ra

Mosharraf taking inspiration from Yuvraj to play again

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain is currently fighting with a brain tumor that was revealed in reports in March this year.Mosharraf Hossain has been battling with life

Mosharraf Rubel hopes to back in cricket again after brain surgery

Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, the Bangladesh left-arm spinner has been in turmoil of life and death since he was diagnosed with brain tumor earlier this year in March. With financial as

Rubel off to Singapore again for treatment

Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has travelled to Singapore once again for the treatment of his brain tumour.Rubel is now fighting with his life at the moment as he recently did the operati

Mosharraf Rubel to fly to Singapore on Thursday, needs 4 million BDT

Bangladesh left arm spinner Mosharraf Rubel, who has been diagnosed with Brain Tumor several weeks ago, will fly to Singapore on 14th of March (Thursday) for better treatment.He wa

Mosharraf diagnosed with brain tumour

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has been diagnosed with brain tumour and he is now set to fly to Singapore for treatment.Mosharraf, who played 5 ODIs for Bang

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.