
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Mohammed Kaif News
thumb

Pakistan cricketers are too soft, says Mohammad Kaifint

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has taken a swipe at the Pakistan cricket team, calling them "too soft" after their disappointing performance in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.Pa

thumb

Mohammed Kaif opens up on Virat Kohli's preparations in the nets ahead of Bangladesh clash

Mohammed Kaif reckons that Virat Kohli picked up lessons from the errors he committed in the recent meetings against Bangladesh. The right-handed batsman faced issues in dealing wi

thumb

Ashwin would have never been in the World Cup scene if not for Axar's injury: Mohammed Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif is of the belief that Ravichandran Ashwin would have never been in the ICC ODI World Cup scene had it not been for Axar Patel's injury. Ravi A

thumb

Hardik Pandya has learned to take responsibility: Mohammed Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif is of the notion that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has learned to take responsibility to deliver the goods for the team. While speaking to the br

thumb

Kaif heaps praise on Pujara's Test team comeback

Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of the consistent batters of the Indian national cricket team as far as the purest format of the game is concerned. The right-handed batter has score

thumb

Watch: When Ganguly underestimated Kaif in NatWest Series 2002 final

The Natwest Series 2002 final is still fresh in the minds of every Indian cricket fan. Even today, they can recollect what happened in the climax and how things panned out when Tea

thumb

Kaif backs Iyer for India's No.4 spot

Team India's future is in great hands and thanks to the young talents who are blooming at the right time. For so long, India's No.4 has often been an issue which was not sorted out

thumb

Irfan hilariously asks Kaif over his 'fitness' remark

Some days ago, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif chipped in with opinion over fitness in modern-day cricket. He said that only him, Lakshmipathy Balaji and probably Yuvraj Sing

thumb

Watch: Kaif takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Kapugedera

Mohammed Kaif is one of the greatest fielders during his heydays. He is known for taking brilliant catches on the field and sometimes, we run short of adjectives or superlatives to

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.