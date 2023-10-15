
Mohammad Wasim Jr News
thumb

Mohammad Amir criticizes Pakistan's selection

Former Pakistan pacer MohammadAmir criticized the administration of the Pakistan cricket team for playingHasan Ali instead of Mohammad Wasim Jr. and for bringing in Hasan Ali. Hasa

thumb

Pakistan announce playing XI for must-win Sri Lanka clash, make 5 changes

Pakistan has released theirstarting XI for Thursday's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four do-or-die match against SriLanka in Colombo. There are assumptions that the massive loss to India has

thumb

Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan Shaheens got off to a winning start in the 2023 ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Nepal on Friday.Shahnawaz Dahani's five-wicket su

thumb

Babar's ton helps Pakistan go 4 nil in the ODI series against Kiwis

Pakistan thumped New Zealand by 102 runs and went 4-0 nil in the ODI series. Babar Azam's 107 and Agha Salman's 58, while Usama Mir's 4 fer and Wasim Jr.'s 3 fer helped Pakistan cl

