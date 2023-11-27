
Trending Now

Mo Bobat News
Cameron Green is an ideal fit for middle-order, RCB Director Mo Bobat

Royal Challengers Bangalore director of cricket Mo Bobat has hailed Cameron Green as the ideal candidate for them after he moved from Mumbai Indians on IPL 2024 retention day.The R

RCB announces Mo Bobat as director of cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday announced that they have appointed Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket ahead of IPL 2024.Royal Challengers Bangalore announced the appointme

Luke Wright named as England men's selector

Former England all-rounder LukeWright has been appointed as the new England Men's selector. Wright will shareresponsibility for the selection of England's red- and white-ball teams

Mo Bobat appointed ECB's new Performance Director for Men's Cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have appointed Mo Bobat as their Performance Director for Men’s Cricket. The announcement came on Wednesday, October 9.Bobat, who is as of

