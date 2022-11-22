
Mizanur Rahman Babul News
thumb

BPL 2023: Fortune Barishal sign Kusal Perera

Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter KusalPerera will play for Fortune Barishal in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) season. The team has confirmed this from their official Fac

thumb

BPL 2023: Nazmul Abedin Fahim, Mizanur Rahman Babul to coach Fortune Barishal

Ahead of the ninth season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL), the current runner-up team Fortune Barishal haveappointed two heavyweight coaches of the country to the coaching panel.

thumb

Coach assures playing Mashrafe regularly if fit

Mashrafe bin Mortaza has been out of the field for a long time. He last played competitive cricket more than a year ago. Before entering the field with the Bangladesh Premier Lea

thumb

Bangladesh wanted to take 'revenge' in Dhaka Test

After losing the Chattogram Test,Bangladesh were looking to win the Dhaka Test. However, due to the hostileweather, the chances of taking revenge are slim as the third day was also

thumb

Bangladesh ready to fight without Shakib

Bangladesh will have to play withouttheir best cricketer Shakib Al Hasan in the New Zealand tour. There is no doubtthat the strength will decrease. However, without Shakib, Banglad

thumb

BCB appoint interim manager and fielding coach

Pakistan team arrived in Bangladesh after 2015. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made two changes in the team managementahead of the bilateral series.BCB appoint interim manager

thumb

Jubair, Babul added to Bangladesh's coaching panel

Former Bangladesh pacer Talha Jubair and regular Bangladeshi domestic cricket coach Mizanur Rahman Babul have been included to coaching staff for Sri Lanka series.The move comes af

thumb

Shakib will be back to form, believes Khulna coach

Shakib Al Hasan has not been in the best version of himself as a batter since his return. Gemcon Khulna are expecting the world No.2 T20I all-rounder to return to form real soon.Sh

