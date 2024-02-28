
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Mitchell Johnson
Mitchell Johnson News
thumb

He can earn himself big pay cheques: Johnson makes explosive comment about Smith

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnsontalks about why Steve Smith wants to play in T20 World Cup. He thinks that thisstar batter is playing international T20 for money.Smith has a

thumb

Thank God Mitchell Johnson isn’t a Test selector: David Warner's manager

The words that Mitchell Johnsonmade regarding the Australian opener prior to the series against Pakistan havebeen criticized by James Erskine, the manager of David Warner. Erskine

thumb

"Why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals warrants a hero's send-off"

Mitchell Johnson, a former fastbowler for Australia, has lashed out at George Bailey and David Warner, hisformer teammates, saying that Bailey is too close to the players and thatW

thumb

Wood is a bit like Mitchell Johnson and a bit like Brett Lee: Ricky Ponting

Mark Wood is one of the fastestbowlers in the England cricket team. He is also the fastest bowler in thecurrent team. Wood was also the star of England’s win in the Headingley Test

thumb

LLC: Johnson fined 50% match fees for ugly argument with Yusuf Pathan

India Capitals pacer Mitchell Johnson has been cautioned and fined 50 per cent of his game fees for being involved in a heated argument during Sunday's Legends League game at Barka

thumb

Kohli changed the focus of India when he took on the captaincy: Johnson

Australian cricket players have already arrived in India for an important assignment. The Aussies will lock horns with India in the three-match T20I series. The first T20I will beg

thumb

Australian pacer says India's T20 World Cup selection is risky for this reason

India's squad composition for the T20 World Cup seems "a bit risky" as they are likely to be "a pacesetter" for the bouncing places Down Under, says former Australian speedster Mit

thumb

The Mitchell Johnson Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mitchell Johnson is an Australian former cricketer born on 2 November 1981 in Queensland, Australia.The left-handed fast bowler beats the order left-handed. Currently retired from

thumb

10 greatest bowlers and their most feared batsmen

From time to time, the game has witnessed many greatest bowlers. Nowadays many are saying that the game has become one-sided for batsmen. Still, many bowlers are making their mark

thumb

Johnson takes a dig at Kohli

Former Australian fast bowler, Mitchell Johnson has revived his old rivalry with Virat Kohli, as he mocked Indian skipper's statement during the second Test match against New Zeala

thumb

Johnson reacts after fans booed Smith

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson who has been following Australian cricket closely is particularly not pleased with some England supporters who booed Steve Smith duri

thumb

"Mankad" trends once again in IPL 2019 at Eden Garden

Mankad was once again a trending topic on twitter in Wednesday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. This time Punjab's skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was not inv

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.