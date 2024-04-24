Mike Hussey News
Hussey about Dhoni: He’ll continue to evolve and continue even at this stage of his career
Even nearing the twilight of hiscareer, MS Dhoni will continue to develop and make things more difficult forbowlers, according to CSK batting coach Mike Hussey. In what appears to
We want to keep him for as long as he can: Hussey on Mustafizur
Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is staying in IPL till the tenth match of Chennai Super Kings. After that, he will return to the country to play Bangladesh's T20 series
Mike Hussey gives his honest views on Ind vs Aus T20I series immediately after World Cup 2023
The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 came to a close on November 19, with Australia getting the better of Team India in the final encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Just
Mike Hussey appointed as Welsh Fire head coach
Mike Hussey will be seen in therole of the coach in England's hundred-ball competition The Hundred. Hussey hasbeen appointed as head coach of the team Welsh Fire.Hussey replaces Ga
England added Hussey & David in coaching staff for Pakistan & T20 World Cup
Michael Hussey and David Saker have been added to the England men's coaching staff for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.Former Australia international Michael Hussey and Vic
Australian IPL cricketers return home after Maldives stopover
A group of 38 Australian players, coaches, officials and TV commentators have arrived back in Sydney on Monday on a charter flight, almost two weeks after the Indian Premier League
IPL 2021: CSK coaches Hussey and Balaji moved to Chennai via air ambulance
The 14th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India due to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases insi
CSK batting coach Mike Hussey tests positive for coronavirus
Two days ago, three non-playing members of Chennai Super Kings tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic. CSK Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan, the club's bowling coach
Mike Hussey has his say on Gill and Siraj
India's young batsman Shubman Gill impressed the selectors by scoring a candid 43 in the warm-up game against Australia A. However, in the same match, Prithvi Shaw scored a quickfi
Dean Jones was all set to become Australia's T20 mentor says Langer
Australia head coach Justin Langer has revealed that, Dean Jones was all set to become a mentor for the Australian T20 team. But his tragic death has shocked the Australian cricket
Dhoni plans the game better than Ponting, says Mike Hussey
Former Australian batsman, Michael Hussey is one of the rare cricketers to have played under two of the finest captains in history. He played under Ricky Pointing in national team
Mike Hussey names 'Best of Enemies' XI, three Indians in his list
Former Australian batsman Mike Hussey picks his best XI of opponents he has played against in Test format on ‘The Unplayable Podcast’. Hussey played for Australia from 2005-2013. D