
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Middlesex News
thumb

County legend Tim Murtagh announces retirement from playing career

Middlesex Cricket can today confirm that Tim Murtagh will retire from professional cricket at the end of the season.Middlesex legend Tim Murtagh is retiring at the end of the seaso

thumb

Middlesex fined £50,000 and docked points by ECB

Due to a violation of financialregulations, English county club Middlesex has been fined £50,000 and given suspendedpoint deductions. Credit: Philip Brown/Ge

thumb

Jayant Yadav signs for Middlesex for four County Championship matches

Indian attacking player Jayant Yadav has agreed a short-term contract with Middlesex for the final four LV= Insurance County Championship games of the season.33-year-old Indian nat

thumb

Derbyshire Captain Leus du Plooy joins Middlesex on long-term contract

Middlesex have announced they will add some much-needed clout to their squad with the signing of Leus du Plooy. Leus du Plooy will join the club at the start of the 2024 season and

thumb

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of Middlesex

South African bowler Keshav Maharaj's move to Middlesex for the 2023 season has been called off after he picked up a "freak injury" while celebrating a wicket.Keshav Maharaj, the S

thumb

Keshav Maharaj signs Middlesex for County Championship and T20 Blast

Middlesex have signed Keshav Maharaj for the 2023 season, the club confirmed on Monday (27 February). Maharaj will be Middlesex's second signing overseasalongside joining countryma

thumb

Middlesex club talks to join Pakistan Super League in 2024

There have been talks between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and English County Club Middlesex over an agreement for their joint venture in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Discus

thumb

Umesh Yadav ruled out from county championship due to injury

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who was acting for Middlesex in the ongoing County Championship, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury, the club announced on F

thumb

Three hat-tricks in one night at T20 Blast

England domestic T20 Blast has witnessed a rare case happening on Friday as three bowlers claimed hat-tricks in the same night.Blake Cullen, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne did it f

thumb

1000 spectators' to get a chance to watch live cricket

Cricket has returned on the pitch after it halted due to Coronavirus pandemic. International matches have already been played on the field with a test series between England and We

thumb

English cricketer Rob Franks speaks about leg amputation battle

Andy Moles, the cricket director and the chief selector of the Afghanistan Cricket Board has been advised to dream high and keep a positive mind in his attempt of completing the 10

thumb

34-year old English off-spinner retires from cricket after contract snab

34-year-old English off-spinner retires from all forms of cricket after he’s been snubbed off from the new central contract for the new English summer.Ollie Rayner played a crucial

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.