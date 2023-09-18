Middlesex News
County legend Tim Murtagh announces retirement from playing career
Middlesex Cricket can today confirm that Tim Murtagh will retire from professional cricket at the end of the season.Middlesex legend Tim Murtagh is retiring at the end of the seaso
Middlesex fined £50,000 and docked points by ECB
Due to a violation of financialregulations, English county club Middlesex has been fined £50,000 and given suspendedpoint deductions. Credit: Philip Brown/Ge
Jayant Yadav signs for Middlesex for four County Championship matches
Indian attacking player Jayant Yadav has agreed a short-term contract with Middlesex for the final four LV= Insurance County Championship games of the season.33-year-old Indian nat
Derbyshire Captain Leus du Plooy joins Middlesex on long-term contract
Middlesex have announced they will add some much-needed clout to their squad with the signing of Leus du Plooy. Leus du Plooy will join the club at the start of the 2024 season and
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of Middlesex
South African bowler Keshav Maharaj's move to Middlesex for the 2023 season has been called off after he picked up a "freak injury" while celebrating a wicket.Keshav Maharaj, the S
Keshav Maharaj signs Middlesex for County Championship and T20 Blast
Middlesex have signed Keshav Maharaj for the 2023 season, the club confirmed on Monday (27 February). Maharaj will be Middlesex's second signing overseasalongside joining countryma
Middlesex club talks to join Pakistan Super League in 2024
There have been talks between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and English County Club Middlesex over an agreement for their joint venture in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Discus
Umesh Yadav ruled out from county championship due to injury
Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who was acting for Middlesex in the ongoing County Championship, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury, the club announced on F
Three hat-tricks in one night at T20 Blast
England domestic T20 Blast has witnessed a rare case happening on Friday as three bowlers claimed hat-tricks in the same night.Blake Cullen, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne did it f
1000 spectators' to get a chance to watch live cricket
Cricket has returned on the pitch after it halted due to Coronavirus pandemic. International matches have already been played on the field with a test series between England and We
English cricketer Rob Franks speaks about leg amputation battle
Andy Moles, the cricket director and the chief selector of the Afghanistan Cricket Board has been advised to dream high and keep a positive mind in his attempt of completing the 10
34-year old English off-spinner retires from cricket after contract snab
34-year-old English off-spinner retires from all forms of cricket after he’s been snubbed off from the new central contract for the new English summer.Ollie Rayner played a crucial