Michael Bracewell News
New Zealand announce squad for Pakistan tour, Michael Bracewell to lead the side
New Zealand Cricket has announced the squad for upcoming Pakistan tour for a 5 match T20I series. Michael Bracewell will lead Kiwis for the tour, while Tim Robinson got his maiden
New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell ruled out of ODI World Cup
New Zealand have suffered abigger shock before the ODI World Cup. All-rounder Michael Bracewell is out ofthe World Cup due to injury.Bracewell was injured on June 9. Theall-rounder
Shaheen Afridi hits 4 sixes in an over against Michael Bracewell in T20 Blasts
Pakistani star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi once again demonstrated his batting skills with the bat as he led his team to set an impressive goal in England's ongoing Vitality T20
Parnell, Maxwell star in RCB's thumping win over RR
Royal Challengers Bangalore annihilated Rajasthan Royals by a thumping margin of 112 runs in India Premier League (IPL). RCB wrapped RR for a scanty total of 59 runs in Jaipur on 1
Kiwis are all over Sri Lanka as they look for a clean sweep
SL had a good start earlier the 3rd day but they couldn’t keep going with the flow. SL skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal made 80 run stand but the latter was gone by
Rachin Ravindra replaces Michael Bracewell in New Zealand ODI squad
All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has replaced Michael Bracewell in New Zealand's ODI squad for the upcoming three-game series against Sri Lanka.Left arm spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra
RCB named Michael Bracewell as the replacement for Will Jacks in the upcoming IPL
New Zealand all rounder Michael Bracewell is named as the replacement of English batter Will Jacks, who was ruled out of Cricket due to his muscle injury during the series against
India level series in a low-scoring thriller
India have leveled the series bydefeating New Zealand by 5 wickets in the second match of the three-match T20Iseries. India won the low-scoring match in the very last over on Sunda
Bowlers run riot as India win big in low-scoring second ODI
India have secured the series winby defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the second match of the three-matchODI series with one match in hand. New Zealand could not stand against
Bracewell's 140 not enough for New Zealand after Gill's record double-century
Shubman Gill's record double-centuryled India to a huge total. But in the chase, Michael Bracewell gave India thescare. 20 runs were required in the last over. Centurion Bracewell
Fakhar century in vain as New Zealand script historic series-win against Pakistan
New Zealand have won the three-matchODI series by defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets in the series-deciding match. Thisis New Zealand’s first-ever ODI series win in Pakistan.Batting f
Fakhar, Babar, Rizwan fifties give Pakistan comfortable 6-wicket win
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6wickets in the first match of the three-match ODI series on Monday (January 9).Pakistan captain Babar Azam wonthe toss and sent New Zealand into bat i