
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Michael Bracewell
Michael Bracewell News
thumb

New Zealand announce squad for Pakistan tour, Michael Bracewell to lead the side

New Zealand Cricket has announced the squad for upcoming Pakistan tour for a 5 match T20I series. Michael Bracewell will lead Kiwis for the tour, while Tim Robinson got his maiden

thumb

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell ruled out of ODI World Cup

New Zealand have suffered abigger shock before the ODI World Cup. All-rounder Michael Bracewell is out ofthe World Cup due to injury.Bracewell was injured on June 9. Theall-rounder

thumb

Shaheen Afridi hits 4 sixes in an over against Michael Bracewell in T20 Blasts

Pakistani star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi once again demonstrated his batting skills with the bat as he led his team to set an impressive goal in England's ongoing Vitality T20

thumb

Parnell, Maxwell star in RCB's thumping win over RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore annihilated Rajasthan Royals by a thumping margin of 112 runs in India Premier League (IPL). RCB wrapped RR for a scanty total of 59 runs in Jaipur on 1

thumb

Kiwis are all over Sri Lanka as they look for a clean sweep

SL had a good start earlier the 3rd day but they couldn’t keep going with the flow. SL skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal made 80 run stand but the latter was gone by

thumb

Rachin Ravindra replaces Michael Bracewell in New Zealand ODI squad

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has replaced Michael Bracewell in New Zealand's ODI squad for the upcoming three-game series against Sri Lanka.Left arm spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra

thumb

RCB named Michael Bracewell as the replacement for Will Jacks in the upcoming IPL

New Zealand all rounder Michael Bracewell is named as the replacement of English batter Will Jacks, who was ruled out of Cricket due to his muscle injury during the series against

thumb

India level series in a low-scoring thriller

India have leveled the series bydefeating New Zealand by 5 wickets in the second match of the three-match T20Iseries. India won the low-scoring match in the very last over on Sunda

thumb

Bowlers run riot as India win big in low-scoring second ODI

India have secured the series winby defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the second match of the three-matchODI series with one match in hand. New Zealand could not stand against

thumb

Bracewell's 140 not enough for New Zealand after Gill's record double-century

Shubman Gill's record double-centuryled India to a huge total. But in the chase, Michael Bracewell gave India thescare. 20 runs were required in the last over. Centurion Bracewell

thumb

Fakhar century in vain as New Zealand script historic series-win against Pakistan

New Zealand have won the three-matchODI series by defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets in the series-deciding match. Thisis New Zealand’s first-ever ODI series win in Pakistan.Batting f

thumb

Fakhar, Babar, Rizwan fifties give Pakistan comfortable 6-wicket win

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6wickets in the first match of the three-match ODI series on Monday (January 9).Pakistan captain Babar Azam wonthe toss and sent New Zealand into bat i

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.