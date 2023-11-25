Mentor News
Rahul Dravid likely to join LSG as mentor in IPL 2024
Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid is in talks with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a possible role as their mentor in the upcoming 2024 IPL season.Accor
Gautam Gambhir rejoins Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor
Gautam Gambhir, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two title wins with distinction, returns to the franchise as he has been roped in as a mentor and joins head coach Chandrakant
Multan Sultans name Saqlain Mushtaq as spin bowling coach and mentor
Saqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as the spin bowling coach and mentor of Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans, the franchise announced on Saturday.Former Pakistan spin
Quetta Gladiators likely get Viv Richards as a mentor again
Former West India cricketer Sir Viv Richards will join the Quetta Gladiators as a mentor for the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).West Indian batsman Sir V
WPL: Sania Mirza joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as a team mentor
Sania Mirza has been hired to mentor Royal Challengers Bangalore for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) to be played in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th.The Royal Challengers
Cricket West Indies appoints Brian Lara as performance mentor
Cricket's legendary batsman, Brian Lara, has been hired by the West Indies as a 'performance mentor', working across formats with the academy and international teams.Cricket West I
Morrisville SAMP Army appoints Jonty Rhodes as mentor - Abu Dhabi T10
Former South African ace Jonty Rhodes is appointed head coach of the new Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. Morrisville SAMP Army, one of two new clubs, has stated its intentions for the to
Shami Shares Ideas with shaheen for the T20 World Cup 2022
Veteran Indian pacesetter Mohammed Shami became Shaheen Shah Afridi's mentor ahead of the October 23 match between India and Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Shami has joined In
Sir Viv Richards joins PJL as mentor
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former West India cricketer Viv Richards as Pakistan Junior League (PJL) mentor.Two cricket legends, West Indies' Sir Vivian Richards