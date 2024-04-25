Mehidy Hasan Miraz News
Miraz is unlucky: Rony on Miraz's exclusion from T20 World Cup plan
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and RonyTalukdar delivered impressive performances for Mohammedan on Thursday, April25. Against a formidable side like Prime Bank Cricket Club, Rony produced anu
Miraz-Zakir-Hasan improved in the ICC ranking
The Tigers lost the Test series against Sri Lanka. Kamindu Mendis became the player of the series by playing excellently. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan also hit Fifties. All of t
Sri Lanka complete the whitewash job despite a late heroic from Mehidy Miraz
Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha
Miraz seeing improvements for Bangladesh in Test cricket
Even after spending a long timein Test cricket, Bangladesh are still unable to find the ground under its feet.In the ongoing Sylhet Test, the batting lineup of the Tigers collapsed
Miraz regrets not having Mushfiqur in the side
Mushfiqur Rahim is not playing in the Sylhet Test due to injury. The team seems pretty disorganized without him.Without Mushfiq, the Tigers are on the brink of defeat in the Sylhet
Miraz has no explanation for the horrible batting at the end
Batting in the second innings on the third day, the Lankans dominated the Tiger bowlers for almost the entire day. Sri Lanka scored 418 runs in the second innings and set Banglades
Improvements for Shanto Mushfiqur and Hridoy in the ICC rankings
Bangladesh have defeated Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series by the margin of 2-1. The ICC rankings of the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hri
Taijul believes Miraz will be a big cricketer
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a friend ofdanger in the country's cricket. Miraz plays wherever the team needs -sometimes top order, sometimes opening, sometimes elsewhere. Miraz has repaid
International flavours are available in BPL, says Miraz
This season of Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) is much more organized than the previous few seasons. The BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) is praised by the fans due to the use of DRS,s
Miraz wants permanent batting position
Sometimes opening, sometimes at No.7, sometimes one down – these are Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s batting positions forFortune Barishal in this year's BPL. It might look like a 'musical ch
Curtis Campher's all-round show gives Chattogram another victory in BPL 2024
Chattogram Challengers won theeleventh match of the tenth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which isthe team's third win in the season. After defeating Fortune Barishal by
I never became a BPL champion, want to be a champion once: Miraz
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has nevertasted a title in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). But in recent years heis the trump card of the team. This year, Miraz has been signed by FortuneB