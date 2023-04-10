Mayank Agarwal News
IPL 2023: Tripathi, Markande star in Hyderabad's first win
Sunrisers Hyderabad haveregistered their first in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in theirthird match against Punjab Kings. They pick up an easy win of 8 wickets onSunday (
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs
Rajasthan Royals have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad with a big margin of 72 runs in the first match of the dayon Sunday (April 2) in Hyderabad. The whole match was dominated by theRa
Dhawan to replace Agarwal as captain of Punjab Kings
Mayank Agarwal has been playingfor Punjab Kings for five years. He also got the captaincy in the last editionof the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this right-handed batsman
Agarwal and Yash added to Rest of India squad for Irani Cup 2022
Rest of India have announced a strong 15-man squad for their upcoming clash against Ranji Trophy winners Saurashtra in the Irani Cup.India national cricket team opening player Maya
Mayank Agarwal added to India squad for Birmingham Test
Opener Mayank Agarwal has been included in the squad for Edgbaston Test against England. He will be joining the squad as a cover for skipper Rohit Sharma, who currently tested posi
Bowlers give Lucknow comfortable victory
New IPL franchise Lucknow SuperGiants have been kept their good form as they beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs inthe 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday (April 29).
We are delighted with his success: Mukesh Choudhary's brother
Chennai Super Kings pacer MukeshChoudhary's father Gopal is in the business of digging borewells and blastingthe rocks etc. but he didn't want his two sons to adopt the family busi
Mumbai Indians lose 5 on the trot as Punjab emerge victorious
Mumbai Indians are having a forgettable season in this year's IPL. The five-time champions have not won a single match in five matches so far. Rohit Sharma's side lost their fifth
Punjab management announces their new captain
Despite building star-studded teams during the past seasons of Indian Premier League (IPL), the success of the Punjab Kings remains elusive. After changing the name of the team, P
The Mayank Agarwal Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mayank Agarwal (born 16 February 1991) is an Indian international cricketer who plays as a top-order right-handed batsman. He plays for the Karnataka cricket team in domestic crick
Mayank Agarwal joins India squad after several test Covid positive
Mayank Agarwal, India's test matches specialist, has called the ODI team as three players - Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad - tested positive just days before the
'Awarding Player of the Match award to Ajaz Patel would have been sentimental'
Ajaz Patel was ‘unlucky’ for notbeing awarded the Player of the Match award, according to his mentor and formerKiwi spinner Dipak Patel. Ajaz Patel not only took India'sall ten wic