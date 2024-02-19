
Mustafizur suffers head injury, taken to hospital

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman suffereda serious injury in the Comilla Victorians’ practice session. While returning afterbowling a ball, he was hit on the head by the ball. Immediately a

West Indies announce their 15-man squad for England ODIs

The West Indies' preparations for the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have begun as the Caribbean team named a 15-player squad for next month's ODI series at home against England.

Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights

The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.

Litton's Surrey Jaguars, Shakib's Montreal Tigers register win in Global T20 Canada

Tuesday saw another day ofexhilarating cricket at the Global T20 Canada at the TD Arena in Brampton. Thefirst encounter of the day was reduced to 18 overs a side after a delayed st

