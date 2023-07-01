
Matthew Cross News
thumb

Brandon McMullen's inspiring spell knocks out Windies from World Cup

Scotland depicted an upset against Windies and knocked them almost out from the World Cup. Scotland won the match against Windies by 7 wickets on Saturday (1st July) at Harare Spor

thumb

Chapman, Mitchell secure easy win for New Zealand in a high-scoring match

After the T20 series, New Zealandalso won the only ODI against Scotland. Despite posting a total of 306 runs, thehosts lost the match by a big margin of 7 wickets. Mark Chapman, wh

thumb

Scotland top Group B with third straight win

Scotland have maintained theirhundred per cent winning ratio in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021beating hosts Oman by a big margin of 8 wickets in their last match on

thumb

Scotland stun Sri Lanka in preparation match

Former world champion Sri Lanka suffered a big defeat against minnows Scotland in a preparation match for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Although the combat was not an inter

