Marquino Mindley News
Omar Phillips in West Indies squad after 13 years as an 'emergency fielder'
Batter Omar Phillips has got achance in the West Indies team after 13 years. He has been called up for thesecond Test against Australia in Adelaide. But he will not bat. He got a c
West Indies call up 19-year-old pacer for South Africa series
West Indies have named a 17-member provision squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa at home. The squad will be further cut down to official 13-member squad on Mond