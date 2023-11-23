Marlon Samuels News
Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels hit with long-term ban for breach
Former West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after he was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) anti-corruption c
Former WI player Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code
Marlon Samuels, a former West Indies cricketer, has been convicted of four breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code after an independent anti-corruption tr
The Marlon Samuels Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Marlon Nathaniel Samuels (born February 5, 1981) is a former Jamaican cricketer who played in all three formats internationally for the West Indies and a former ODI captain. He is
I see myself playing a similar role to Samuels: Chase
All-rounder Roston Chase has saidthat he’ll like to play the anchor role in the West Indies squad in theupcoming T20 World Cup which Marlon Samuels did successfully in his time.Sam
Samuels charged under anti-corruption code
Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has been charged under ICC's anti-corruption code in relation to the T10 League competition in the UAE.ICC on Wednesday issued a release
Samuels retires from all forms of cricket
West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has retired from all forms of professional cricket. He played last for West Indies in Bangladesh in December 2018. After that he was not seen in
Windies squad announced for Bangladesh T20Is
A 13-member Windies squad has been announced for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh which begins in St. Kitts on Tuesday (July 31). Windies' world cup hero Mar
ICC charges Samuels with one demerit point
Windies batsman Marlon Samuels has received a warning and one demerit point after being charged with a Level 1 Breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Per
Gayle returns in Windies ODI side
After a period of more than two years, Caribbean maestro Chris Henry Gayle has returned to the one day side of West Indies. Along with Gayle, all-rounder Marlon Samuels also found