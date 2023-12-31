
Marcus Trescothick News
thumb

Stuart Broad, Marcus Trescothick awarded in New Year’s Honours

Stuart Broad was one of England'sbest pacers. He led the bowling attack for a long time. Even though he retiredthis year, he is still with cricket. He joined the commentary. On the

thumb

Trescothick tests Covid-19 positive, Stokes misses training session

A Covid outbreak within the squadfor England's third Test at Headingley has been played down by the team'smanagement after batting coach Marcus Trescothick tested positive for the

thumb

Trescothick, Lewis and Patel join England's new elite coaches

England Cricket Board decided to paint a new picture in their coaching set-up for the welfare of English cricket. The team management included former England opening batsman, Marcu

thumb

Trescothick to join Ashes coaching set-up

England gets a massive boost ahead of the Ashes series against Australia as former England opener Marcus Trescothick is all geared up to join the England coaching team for the firs

thumb

Trescothick bids farewell to professional cricket after 27 years

England's prolific opener Marcus Trescothick has announced he will take retirement from professional cricket at the end of the current English domestic season.The former English op

