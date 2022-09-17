Mahela Jayawardena News
Ex-Sri Lanka captain: Big loss of Ravindra Jadeja injury ahead of T20 World Cup
Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardene feels India has suffered a major blow when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was injured and is not part of the 15-man squad for the ICC T20
The legendary Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene says that Wasim Akram as a strongest opponent
Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has named legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram as the toughest bowler he has faced in his career.Mahela Jayawardene spoke about Wasim d
Mahela Jayawardena appointed as consultant coach for Sri Lanka national cricket teams
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardena has been appointed as the consultant coach for Sri Lanka national cricket teams.Sri Lanka Cricket officially revealed that former Sri
T20 WC 2021: Jayawardena appointed as consultant for Sri Lanka in first round
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardena will serve as a consultant for Sri Lanka in the first round of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.The cricketing world is slowly gearing up for t
IPL 2021: Sri Lankans to follow Australian's way to depart home
Former Sri Lankan cricketers who were involved in IPL 2021 will depart for the Maldives before arriving home due to the quarantine protocols of Sri Lanka.The second wave of COVID-1
Rohit and de Kock to open for Mumbai Indians : MI Coach
After Mumbai Indians added Chris Lynn to the squad , there has been lot of speculation about who would open for the defending champion. Hence, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawarde
Sri Lankan police suspends inquiries on players regarding match-fixing
The Special Investigation Unit appointed for investigating the match-fixing claim on the Sri Lankan team revealed that there will be no more inquiries for the cricket players.The h
Mahela Jayawardena reacts to the match fixing allegation on Sri Lanka
Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardena reacted to the match-fixing allegation on the Sri Lankan cricket team by the former Sports Minister of the country.The latest breaking