LPL 2022 News
Jaffna Kings Beats Kandy Falcons and qualify for final of LPL
In a game interrupted by rain, defending champions Jaffna Kings defeated Kandy Falcons by 24 runs by D/L method in Qualifier 1 at R Premadasa Stadium, here on Wednesday in the ongo
Surgeon brings smile on Chamika Karunaratne's face
Dr. Krishantha Samaranayakedeserves all credit for bringing smile on all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne'sface. The player took Player of the Match playing for Kandy Falcons in his las
Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne star in Kandy Falcons' win over Jaffna Kings
In a nail-biting contest, whichwent right down to the last bowl, Kandy Falcons beat defending champions JaffnaKings by 3 wickets in the Lanka Premier League. Batting first, the Jaf
Sri Lankan cricketer loses 4 teeth while catching in LPL
Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne has been taken to hospital with a bizarre injury after she reportedly lost four teeth in an attempt to catch during a Lanka Premier League
Wanindu Hasaranga becomes first player to take hat-trick in LPL
Sri Lanka star spinner WaninduHasaranga's meteoric rise continues as he made history by taking the first hattrick by a bowler in Lanka Premier League (LPL). On Tuesday, December 6
Mohammad Hasnain denied NOC for LPL 2022
8 Pakistani cricketers willparticipate in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this time. Mohammad Hasnain alsogot the team. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined Hasnain’s
LPL 2022: Mickey Arthur switches to Dambulla team, Sanath Jayasuriya Kandy's mentor
Sri Lanka's former head coachMickey Arthur, who was scheduled to be the head coach of the Galle Gladiatorsteam in the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will now, inst
LPL 2022 to begin with explosive doubleheader
The stage is set, and the playersare ready for the contest as the curtains come down for the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2022. The league is all set to start on the 6th December 2022
LPL signs Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram as brand ambassadors
Not even a month left before thestart of the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The third season of LPL will be heldfrom December 6 to 23. In view of this event, two legends of cricket,
Lanka Premier League 2022 will start from December 6th SLC confirms
The rescheduled Lanka Premier League begins on December 6, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Friday, with the tournament divided into three phases.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has an
LPL to start on December 6
Last month, the Sri Lankan CricketBoard (SLC) fixed the new schedule of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) afterpostponing the third season last month. According to this schedule, this
Lanka Premier League 2022 postponed due to the economic situation in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Sunday that the 2022 Lanka Premier League has been postponed with immediate effect due to the island nation's current economic situation.The La