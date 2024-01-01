
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

Lord's News
I actually had Lord's penciled in as my last Test: Warner

After the second Ashes seriesgame at Lord's last year, Australia cricketer David Warner said he was ready togive up on Test cricket if he did not make any runs.While acknowledging

Usman Khawaja breaks silence on the long room incident at Lord's

The Australian cricket team's performance with regard to Test cricket has been nothing short of an effect. Not long ago, the Aussies defeated India by a mammoth margin of 209 runs

England planning to host Bangladesh for Test matches at Lord's

In 2010, Bangladesh completedtheir last Test series in England. In two consecutive Tests at Lord's and OldTrafford, Tamim Iqbal scored a hundred, making this tour memorable. It was

England reveals playing XI for 1st Test against South Africa

England on Tuesday announced their squad for the first Test of a three-game series against South Africa, which begins on Wednesday 17 August at Lord's Cricket Ground.England have n

Rain washes out third day of Lord's Test

The third day of first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s has been abandoned without a ball being bowled because of the persistent drizzle throughout the whole day.Show

India-NZ WTC final could shift from Lord's: Reports

Reports have claimed that the final between India and New Zealand for the inaugural edition of World Test Championship may not be played at iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. [caption i

Sangakkara’s Lord’s centuries to be celebrated on Father Time Wall

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara’s centuries at Lords, will be part of the Lord’s Father Time Wall that will celebrate the 100 greatest milestones at the grounds."In terms

Moeen Ali axed for Lord's Test

In breaking news, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been sacked from team's squad for the second Ashes Test which is scheduled to take place at the Lord's. With Moeen Ali dropped f

