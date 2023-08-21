Liam Plunkett News
Jesse Ryder spoils Shahid Afridi's party as New Jersey Triton’s win by 9 wickets
New Jersey Triton’s batted withpanache and put on a show for their fans, as they defeated the New YorkWarriors by 9 wickets on Sunday. For the Triton’s, it was Jesse Ryder who wast
Liam Plunkett and Aaron Finch signs Inaugural US T20 Cricket League
Liam Plunkett, an England world champion, and Aaron Finch, a former Australian captain, have joined the squad for a new American T20 cricket tournament.In drafting the upcoming Maj
WC winner Plunkett to leave England career for USA
Surrey has confirmed that former England pacer Liam Plunkett would be leaving English cricket at the end of the season to ply his trade in the Major Cricket League in United States
Gayle pulls out of LPL 2020
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has suffered another withdrawal, with West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle pulling out of the tournament.Gayle was supposed to play for Kandy Tuskers
World Cup winning English pacer wants to play for United States
The doors of the England national team are unofficially closed for English veteran pacer Liam Plunkett. So the Surrey cricketer, Plunkett has expressed interest in playing for the
Hales still misses out 55-man England training group
England opener Alex Hales and World Cup-winner Liam Plunkett have been both excluded from a mammoth 55-man squad announced for England training group.13 uncapped players have been
Plunkett aims T20 World Cup comeback
England fast bowler Liam Plunkett has said he will looking to make a comeback at this year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.This statement can come as a bit of a surprise, as Plunk
English underrated bowler Liam Plunkett misses out the white-ball contract
England’s key member of their World Cup win fast bowler Liam Plunkett has been excluded surprisingly from the white-ball contract from England Cricket Board (ECB) for 2019-20.After
England need 242 to lift CWC trophy
The World Cup 2019 Final is halfway through as only another 3-4 hours are left to find a new 50-over World Cup champion. The hosts England need 242 runs against New Zealand to lift
Rashid might be dropped for Bangladesh clash, hints Morgan
England skipper Eoin Morgan gave a hint ahead of their match against Bangladesh that they are willing to go with an extra pacer in place of Adil Rashid.[caption id="attachment_1216
Steve Smith's century gives Australia a narrow 12-run win against England
Australia win their first warm-up match by 12 runs against the host England in a nail-biting encounter after an another superb performance from Steven Smith and the bowlers of Aust
ICC clears Liam Plunkett of ball-tampering accusation
World Cricket’s governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared English fast bowler Liam Plunkett from ball tampering allegations during the second one day internati