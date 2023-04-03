
thumb

The schedule for the remainder of DPL released

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has released the schedule for the remaining part of the ongoing Dhaka PremierDivision Cricket League (DPL). The 7th round will start from April 4. The

thumb

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club rewards Nurul Hasan Sohan BDT 25 lakh for DPL triumph

One of the best finishers in thecountry, Nurul Hasan Sohan had been in a great rhythm in the recently concludedDhaka Premier League (DPL). He was instrumental in the first-ever DPL

thumb

Aftab receives coaching offer from US cricket club

Former Bangladesh national teamcricketer Aftab Ahmed has been offered a job as the coach of Atlanta Fire, adomestic cricket team in the United States. He has been in the role of th

thumb

Shakib tests COVID negative, in contention to play first Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh national team starall-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has turned negative in RT-PCR tests. As a result,he can take part in the first match of the upcoming Test series against Sr

thumb

Mashrafe admitted to hospital, 27 stitches on legs

Former national team captainMashrafe Bin Mortaza has been injured in an accident at his home. He isundergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.On Saturday (May 7), Mashrafe w

thumb

Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day

The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear

thumb

Fan enters field in DPL crossing ground's wall, takes selfie with Shakib

Cricketers are the biggest starsin this country. Many people are not satisfied with just seeing their favoritecricketer up close; they want to touch them and take a selfie to remem

thumb

Sohan leads Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to DPL title

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have clinched their maiden List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title beating last year's winners Abahani Limited in round four of the Sup

thumb

Tamim 90 hunts down toppers Sheikh Jamal

Tournament's only two contenders Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj have faced defeats in round three in Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Crick

thumb

Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship

Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te

thumb

Shakib returns to country, available for Sri Lanka series

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's topall-rounder, will play in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. He alsoindicated that his involvement in the series is certain.Shakib returned

thumb

Shakib to play for Legends of Rupganj in DPL

Shakib Al Hasan has also replacedhis team in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) following the departures ofMushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Shakib will join Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

app-banner

