The schedule for the remainder of DPL released
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has released the schedule for the remaining part of the ongoing Dhaka PremierDivision Cricket League (DPL). The 7th round will start from April 4. The
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club rewards Nurul Hasan Sohan BDT 25 lakh for DPL triumph
One of the best finishers in thecountry, Nurul Hasan Sohan had been in a great rhythm in the recently concludedDhaka Premier League (DPL). He was instrumental in the first-ever DPL
Aftab receives coaching offer from US cricket club
Former Bangladesh national teamcricketer Aftab Ahmed has been offered a job as the coach of Atlanta Fire, adomestic cricket team in the United States. He has been in the role of th
Shakib tests COVID negative, in contention to play first Test against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh national team starall-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has turned negative in RT-PCR tests. As a result,he can take part in the first match of the upcoming Test series against Sr
Mashrafe admitted to hospital, 27 stitches on legs
Former national team captainMashrafe Bin Mortaza has been injured in an accident at his home. He isundergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.On Saturday (May 7), Mashrafe w
Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day
The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear
Fan enters field in DPL crossing ground's wall, takes selfie with Shakib
Cricketers are the biggest starsin this country. Many people are not satisfied with just seeing their favoritecricketer up close; they want to touch them and take a selfie to remem
Sohan leads Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to DPL title
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have clinched their maiden List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title beating last year's winners Abahani Limited in round four of the Sup
Tamim 90 hunts down toppers Sheikh Jamal
Tournament's only two contenders Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj have faced defeats in round three in Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Crick
Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship
Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te
Shakib returns to country, available for Sri Lanka series
Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's topall-rounder, will play in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. He alsoindicated that his involvement in the series is certain.Shakib returned
Shakib to play for Legends of Rupganj in DPL
Shakib Al Hasan has also replacedhis team in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) following the departures ofMushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Shakib will join Mashrafe Bin Mortaza