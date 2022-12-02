
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Lakshmipathy Balaji
Lakshmipathy Balaji News
thumb

IPL 2023: Dwayne Bravo retires but stays as CSK's new bowling coach

Former West Indies all-rounderDwayne Bravo has announced the end of his IPL career. He was the regular faceof the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He wil

thumb

IPL 2021: CSK coaches Hussey and Balaji moved to Chennai via air ambulance

The 14th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India due to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases insi

thumb

Three CSK contingent members test positive for Covid-19

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been hit with an another Covid-19 fear as three members from the Chennai Super Kings' IPL contingent - CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling trainer La

thumb

Jadeja to miss CSK's pre-season conditioning camp

Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful franchise of Indian Premier League (IPL), is set to start preparations for the upcoming IPL season next week (August 15-20). Initial

thumb

ICC World Cup 2019: Lakshmipathy Balaji names another contender for India’s number 4

Even though the Indian team is currently the strongest team in the world, they still have the voids in the team.They have the best batting line-up but they are still finding their

thumb

KKR appoint Balaji as bowling coach

Lakshmipathy Balaji , former seamer of India crickt team has been appointed as the bowlig coach of Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2017. H

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.