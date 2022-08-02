Kurtis Patterson News
BBL 12: Australian Kurtis Patterson returns to Sydney Sixers in BBL
Kurtis Patterson's desire to spend Christmas at home with his newborn son has prompted the opening batter to leave Perth and return to the Sydney Sixers.Fearing his T20 career was
Australia clean sweeps Sri Lanka at Canberra
Australia clean swept Sri Lanka 2-0 in the two-match Test series by beating the visitors by 366 runs in the second Test.Sri Lanka have ended their tiny tour to Australia for only t
Patterson takes an absolute peach of a catch
How good it is to see some of the best catches when you are a spectator? Sometimes, it is because of those stunning 'high-flying catches', the passage of play switches to the next
Twin tons enroll Kurtis Patterson in Aussie Test squad
Kurtis Patterson has been included in Aussie Test squad for Gabba ahead of the Sri Lanka series. The 25 year old Patterson stroke back to back hundreds in Hobart Pink ball tour mat