
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Kumar Sangakarra
Kumar Sangakarra News
thumb

Batter can't be replaced once he has arrived on field

One of the rare instances hadhappened in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in the UAE onThursday’s (October 7) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajast

thumb

Sangakara reveals why Ganguly went to their dressing room at night

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has revealed that during the 2002 Champions Trophy final, Sourav Ganguly had reached out to the Lankan dressing room before the big day. A

thumb

Sangakara urges to change mentality about test cricket

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara urges to stop treating Test cricket as a “cash cow”. He also insisted that the boards should continue to invest in the format either it is

thumb

Muralitharan's 8-wicket challenge to Sangakkara in his last Test

Former Sri Lanka spin Wizard, Muttiah Muralitharan is regarded as a legend of spin bowling in the cricket. The former spinner retired from cricket with 800 Test wickets milestone.

thumb

SLC to promote Kumar Sangakkara in 'big way' for ICC post

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board will promote former captain Kumar Sangakkara in a "big way" for the ICC post. This was revealed by the Hon. Secretary Mohan de Silva.Speaking exclusiv

thumb

Kumar Sangakkara set for a one-year term extension as MCC President

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara set to serve as the president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) for the second time. This decision has been taken considering the situa

thumb

'Home Garden Challenge' by Sri Lankan Cricketers

In this coronavirus crisis, someone is sitting at home reading books, someone is spending time watching TV again. Some are taking different challenges. A few days ago, footballers

thumb

Five cricketers who own successful business ventures

Not all cricketers earn their whole income from playing cricket or endorsing brands. Some of them invest their money to increase their empire outside of the world of cricket. Crick

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.