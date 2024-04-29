
thumb

IPL 2024 : SRH Captain Pat Cummins Stays Committed to Aggressive Batting Approach Despite IPL Setbacks

2023 World Cup winning captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has reaffirmed his team's dedication to maintaining an aggressive batting style despite facing cons

thumb

Narine is a batting tragic: Hayden

Sunil Narine received high marksfrom Matthew Hayden for his unwavering effort during Friday, April 26's IPL2024 encounter between KKR and PBKS at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.After

thumb

Save the bowlers, someone please: Ashwin after KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2024

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ofIndia expressed empathy for the bowlers, echoing the feelings of many Indianswho were watching the IPL (Indian Premier League).“Save the bowlers, some

thumb

Narine, probably the greatest bowler in IPL history: Gambhir

Former India cricketer GautamGambhir believes Sunil Narine is the best bowler in the IPL, and he predictedthat the West Indian would become a T20 cricket icon when he made his ODI

thumb

Exploring the Possibilities: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs?"

In a nail-biting encounter at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Pr

thumb

IPL 2024 : Virat Kohli's Fiery Reaction to Contentious Dismissal Sparks Drama at Eden Gardens RCBvsKKR

In the ongoing clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Virat Kohli's contentious dismissal ignited a fiery exchan

thumb

IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] RCBvsKKR "Cameron Green's Unbelievable Catch of IPL 2024: A Superhuman Display of Fielding Prowess"

All-rounder Cameron Green stole the show in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match during the IPL 2024 season with an incredible catch that ast

thumb

England Captain Jos Buttler Picks Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) to play his biopic

Jos Buttler, the opener for the Rajasthan Royals, made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with an incredible display of skill and determination at the iconic Eden Gard

thumb

IPL 2024 : RCB to wear Green kit for away game against KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing tough times in the current IPL season, finding themselves at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from 7 matches. Their campa

thumb

Gautam Gambhir Proposes Ball Manufacturer Change Amid IPL 2024's High-Scoring Matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has been an incredible to watch so far, with teams regularly setting new records for scoring. But in amid all of the excitement around

thumb

Harshit Rana is trusted more than Starc: Aakash Chopra

In preparation for their 2024Indian Premier League match against the Rajasthan Royals, Aakash Chopra haspointed out that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have more faith in deathbow

thumb

KKR reminisces Shakib's debut match for the franchise

Shakib didn’t get picked by any franchise in this season of IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders bought him last season but didn’t pick him for starting eleven in any of matches. KKR posted

