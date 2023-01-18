Kings XI Punjab News
Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Hashim Amla announced his retirement from international cricket three and a half years ago. Since then he was playing domestic cricket. Now the former South African batter ha
Ponting wants Maxwell as Australia's T20 captain
After the failed mission in the ICCT20 World Cup at home, there will be changes in the Australian T20 team. It isbelieved that there may be a change in the captaincy. In this regar
One of the Rajasthan Royals owners slapped me across the face three or four times: Taylor
Former New Zealand cricketer RossTaylor has published his autobiography after retirement. In theautobiographical book named Ross Taylor: Black &amp; White, this formerKiwi cric
On this day in 2014: Kolkata Knight Riders clinched Kings XI Punjab to win second IPL title
On this day in 2014 they clinched their second Indian Premier League title, defeating Kings XI Punjab now known as Punjab Kings in the summit match at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium and be
Sehwag trolls Maxwell's previous franchise owners
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag trolled Glenn Maxwell's previous IPL franchise owners after his blistering knock against Kolkata Knight Riders.The league phase of this year
Second part of the innings was the best I ever played: Samson
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the hearts of the fans after he nearly pulled it off against Punjab Kings in the run-chase. Rajasthan lost the game by 4 runs. The skipper
Neesham posts a hilarious comment on Mayank's workout post
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham may not have a massive fan-following on Twitter but he is slowly turning attention towards him with his cryptic and hilarious tweets on social
I would love to play for RCB: Maxwell
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is a terrific hitter of the cricket ball. How often have we seen him smashing sixes with relative ease? Maxwell may look lean but the way he ge
Kings XI Punjab to be renamed as Punjab Kings
IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab are set to rename their franchise as Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2021 and the official announcement is expected to come before the auction.The proce
Gambhir reveals RCB's X-factor for IPL 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win a title since the inception of the Indian Premier League. They managed to reach the final on three occasions but failed to produce a fini
Pujara expresses his interest to take part in IPL
India's dependable No.3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has emerged as the pillar of the team's batting line-up in the recent years. Be it home or away, he often delivers the goods when
IPL 2021: 3 teams that can target Dawid Malan in the auction
Dawid Malan, the No.1 T20 batsman has a huge demand in the upcoming auction. The top-order batsman can go through any best bowling attack on his day. Moreover, he has the ability t