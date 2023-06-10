Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity News
Khelaghar not have enough players to make playing XI in Women's DPL
Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity isa team of 12 members. On top of that, they have lost 5 cricketers. So, they areunable to make the playing XI with 7 cricketers in the ongoing Dhaka
Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship
Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te
Prime Bank crush Abahani; Sheikh Jamal continue domination
The Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has kicked off with Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj comin
Riyad, Mendis go big as Mohammedan's DPL journey ends
Mohammedan Sporting Club are not among the six teams that have qualified for the Super League stage of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi C
Anamul smacks 184 in mammoth 388 total
A run-fest at BKSP as Anamul Haque slammed the fourth-highest score in List A matches held in Bangladesh during the round five of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2022.P
Naeem's hundred, Mashrafe's 3-fer down Abahani
On the first day of round four matches of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL), Legends of Rupganj and Khelaghar have sprung surprises.Legends of Rupganj vs Abahani
Apu, Hafeez, Soumya get Mohammedan off the mark
Stars perform as Mohammedan and Brothers Union win on the fourth day of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Sam
Mohammedan start DPL with defeat to Shinepukur
Mohammedan Sporting Club, without most of their star players, have begun their DPL 2022 campaign with a loss to Shinepukur Cricket Club.Shinepukur 250/7 (Sajidul 70, Babu 46*; Soum
Naim blasts 70 to put Abahani on top
Rain has handed DLS-method wins to Abahani Limited and Khelaghar in the afternoon matches of round 7 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Legends of Rupganj claimed a nine-wicket win
Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top
Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S
Imran stars with the bat to give Doleshwar first win
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club has beaten Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 19 runs in day’s first of three matches on Wednesday in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.