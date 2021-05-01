
Kevin Kasuza News
Hasan Ali stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe

Pacer Hasan Ali claimed a match haul of nine wickets as Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs inside three days in the first off two-match Test series on Saturday.Z

CA chairman fires CEO Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings has summoned a media conference at midday (0200 GMT) on Tuesday. The chairman is going to announce that Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has be

Kevin Kasuza suffers second concussion in two Tests

Zimbabwean opener Kevin Kasuza has been struck on the helmet for the second time in two Tests and was taken out of the field in a stretcher, ruling him out of the remainder of the

