Keshav Maharaj News
Hetmyer cameo takes Rajasthan home in a low scoring thriller
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets and got back to their winning ways. Brilliant bowling from Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj marginalised Punjab Kings to 147. In reply,
IPL 2024: KKR ropes in 16-year-old Afghanistan cricketer as replacement of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, RR signed Keshav Maharaj replacing Prasidh Krishna
The two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders recently roped in Afghan off-spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement for injured Mujeeb-ur-Rahman ahead of this edition of the Indian P
Maharaj-Ghazanfar got team in IPL
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj and Afghanistan's Allah Ghazanfar have been called up for the IPL. Two of them got the opportunity as replacements for injured players. It is the firs
Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title
Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema
Keshav Maharaj becomes No 1 ODI bowler in latest ICC rankings
South African spinner Keshav Maharaj became the No. 1 bowler in ODIs ahead of the start of the 2023 World Cup semifinals. At the top, he overtook Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.
World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj bowls an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj took Shubman Gill by surprise by bowling an absolute peach ofdelivery at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Theleft-arm orthodox spin bowler silenced the cr
Aiden Markram's fantastic 91 steers South Africa home in a thriller in Chennai
South Africa won a thriller by 1 wicket on Friday (27th October). Tabraiz Shamsi"s four fer before Aiden Markram's fantastic 91 helped them chase down the total. With the win, Sout
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of Middlesex
South African bowler Keshav Maharaj's move to Middlesex for the 2023 season has been called off after he picked up a "freak injury" while celebrating a wicket.Keshav Maharaj, the S
Keshav Maharaj signs Middlesex for County Championship and T20 Blast
Middlesex have signed Keshav Maharaj for the 2023 season, the club confirmed on Monday (27 February). Maharaj will be Middlesex's second signing overseasalongside joining countryma
Maharaj-Harmer pair and Erwee-Bavuma pair ensure draw for South Africa
Australia had to take 14 wicketson the last day to whitewash South Africa. The visitors succumbed to a followon but the third and final Test of the series ended in a dull draw. How
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals
South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked
We see ourselves as one of the best pace attacks there is: Nortje
South Africa's pace bowlingattack of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, MarcoJansen is one of the best in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. They have twoeffecti