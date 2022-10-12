
Keaton Jennings News
thumb

Uncapped Livingstone and Jacks in England squad for Pakistan Tests

England have announced a 15-membersquad for the tour of Pakistan in December. Two new faces, Liam Livingstone andWill Jacks have been called up to the team. England will play a thr

thumb

Cook asks England to keep faith in 'world-class' Buttler

Former England skipper Alastair Cook believes England should continue to back Jos Buttler in the longest version of the game, terming Buttler as "world class".This statement comes

thumb

Jason Roy targets World Cup to ensure his Test spot at Ashes

The 2019 Ashes Series will begin later this year from August in England and Wales. Regarding to this, there’s been much talking point for the opening spot in England team and Jason

thumb

Watch: Jennings takes another stunner at short leg

England opening batsman Keaton Jennings once again took a stunning catch once again at the short leg position in the ongoing third Test between England and Sri Lanka.England are on

thumb

Watch: Jennings and Foakes team up to take a stunner

England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings jointly took a sharp catch to dismiss Dimuth Karunaratne in the second Test in Pallekele.England are currently having a success

thumb

Sri Lanka survive on day 3 in their long chase

Sri Lanka survived at the conclusion of day 3 in their long chase of 462 runs to win the first Test match in Galle International Stadium Galle.England are currently playing the thr

thumb

Pietersen wants changes in SL tour

England's former captain and middle order batsman Kevin Pietersen suggests a new top order combination for England and wants to drop a star fast bowler for the Sri Lankan tour.Engl

thumb

Watch: Keaton Jennings' top edge hits cameraman

Matt Parkinson's brilliant spin bowling helped his side Lancashire to win the first quarter-final of this year's T20 blast by six wickets with eight balls to spare. Although the le

thumb

England squad announced for Trent Bridge Test

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday has announced a 13-member squad ahead of the third Test against India at Trent Bridge which is scheduled begin on Sunday.English all-round

