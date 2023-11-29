Kashmir News
Kashmir students accused of terrorism for ‘celebrating’ India World Cup defeat
After the recently concluded ICC ODIWorld Cup final between India and Australia, seven students from Jammu andKashmir were taken into custody for celebrating India's defeat. This w
'No cricket with India until they free held Kashmir'
While cricket fans across the world are waiting eagerly for a bilateral series between archrivals India and Pakistan, no such thing could happen in near future, said Pakistan's Spe
Young cricketer dies after being hit by a bouncer
In a shocking incident in Kashmir, a teenage cricketer lost his life after being hit by a bouncer during a match on Thursday.A 19-year old left handed batsman died after being stru