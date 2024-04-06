
Juhi Chawla News
thumb

"It is not good to watch a match with him" - KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla on watching an IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan

The co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Juhi Chawla has opened up on watching an IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan. The popular star isn't a good one for Juhi Chawla to watch the game to

thumb

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team

The Indian Premier League (IPL)is going to have two new teams in the next edition. That means a total of 10teams will compete for the ultimate glory in 2022 IPL.For this, the Board

thumb

Kolkata consider Shakib as 'lucky charm'

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders have won the IPL title twice. Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was instrumental in winning the both titles. This

