Josh Hazlewood News
Josh Hazlewood's fifer propels Australia on top after day 1 in Christchurch test
Australia on top after day one in Christchurch test. Josh Hazlewood's fiery fifer bundled Kiwis for a paltry 162. In reply, Marnus Labuschagne's vital 45* off 80 balls helped Aussi
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar called up for third West Indies T20I
Australia's home series againstthe West Indies is coming to an end. After the Test, the ODI, the two matchesof the three-match T20I series are over. As a result of winning the firs
Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies
Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil
Bartlett, Head rested for second ODI against West Indies
Australia are playing athree-match ODI series against the West Indies at home. They are currentlyleading the series by 1-0 after winning the first match of the series inMelbourne.
Hazlewood stars in Australia's 10-wicket easy win over West Indies
Australia's victory was almostassured by the end of the second day of play in the Adelaide Test. They tookthe expected win in the first session of the third day. Australia beat Wes
Steve Smith to lead Australia in ODI series against West Indies
Australia has announced the squadfor the upcoming ODI series at home against the West Indies next month. CricketAustralia (CA) rested the first-choice pace trio. Pat Cummins, Josh
Josh Hazlewood's triple wicket over drives Australia to the commanding position
An enthralling day of test cricket came to an end as Australia edge ahead of Pakistan after the day 3 of the Pink test match. Aamer Jamal's herioc 6 fer helped Pakistan to have a l
One specialist spinner in the 15 looks problematic: Steve Waugh
After the defeat that theAustralian cricket team suffered at the hands of India in Chennai on October 8,former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh has expressed some worry over the spi
Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia in T20 series against South Africa
The three-match T20I seriesbetween Australia and South Africa will begin on August 30. All-rounder MitchellMarsh will lead Australia's T20 team on their tour of South Africa. This
Starc's four far aids Aussies wrapping up England for 283 to be on top after day 1
Australia on top after day 1 in Oval test. The first two sessions were shared by both teams but the last one belonged to the visitors as they wrapped up England for 283 and they ha
No spinner in Australia XI for the first time in 11 years in Tests
Australia have announced theplaying XI for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Two players will bereplaced from the squad that lost the third Test against England in Headingley.Jo
The way England play, it gets us in the field for a little less in terms of workload: Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood has become adevastating star fast bowler with the combination of line-length consistency,swing and seam movement. Injuries have plagued him in recent times. However,