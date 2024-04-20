Jos Butler News
England Captain Jos Buttler Picks Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) to play his biopic
Jos Buttler, the opener for the Rajasthan Royals, made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with an incredible display of skill and determination at the iconic Eden Gard
Bitter pill to swallow: Iyer
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer spoke after a difficult defeat against Rajasthan Royals. The Royals chased down the mammoth total of 224 courtesy of a Jos Butler century.Iyer said, "Bitte
Conway, Mitchell steer New Zealand to a memorable victory over England
New Zealand have beaten England by 8 wickets on Saturday (9th September) at Sophia Garden, Cardiff. An unbeaten 180 stand between Conway and Mitchell on third wicket steered Kiwis
Roy's blistering ton leads England to the series win
England won the match by a huge margin of 132 runs, hence they win the ODI series by 2-0.Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and chose to bowl first. Batting first, England
PAK vs ENG: Karachi & Lahore ready to host seven T20i says Report
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to use just two or three major venues for the seven-game T20 world series against England, scheduled just before the World Cup in Austr
The top five players who raised their international careers in the end of IPL 2022
The 2022 IPL ended with the Gujarat Titans seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This was probably one of the longest IPLs in history, f
Butler yet again scores a century as Rajasthan get a close win against DC
Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's current team Delhi Capitals and former team Rajasthan Royals faced off in the Indian Premier League on Friday. However, the current team D
Rajasthan edge out KKR in a high scoring thriller
Jos Butler has scored a total of 4 centuries in T20. 3 of them in IPL, 3 again for Rajasthan Royals. The English star has scored a great century in the 30th match of the 15th editi
Buttler repeats Bradman's mistake after 74 years
Jos Buttler’s defiant knock went in vain as England were bowled out for 192 in the final session, chasing a daunting victory target of 468, of the day-night second Ashes Test at th
Butler's century powers England to a victory against Sri Lanka
England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs to win their fourth match in a row in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. England batted first and scored 163 runs thanks toJos Butler's r
England taking Bangladesh game as challenge
England will take on Bangladesh in their second game on Wednesday (October 26) at ICC World Twenty/20. Three Lions are expecting competitive cricket from Tigers in this contest.Eng
I wouldn't have picked Stokes as captain : Pietersen
Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen said that he wouldn't have picked Ben Stokes to lead the team for their upcoming Test series against West Indies. The former skipper feels th