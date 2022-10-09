John Campbell News
West Indies cricketer John Campbell banned for four years
West Indies batsman John Campbellhas been banned for four years. He was banned by the Jamaica Anti-DopingCommission (JADCO) for violating doping rules. Campbell had refused to give
Batting a major concern for Bangladesh as Windies go 1-0 up
West Indies made light work of the remaining 35 runs as they take one step closer to a series victory. The home side brushed aside the Tigers as they won by 7 wickets.Starting the
The John Campbell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
John Dillon Campbell (born September 21, 1993) is a Jamaican professional cricketer who made his debut for the Jamaica national team in January 2013. He is a left-handed batsman an
WI vs ENG: West Indies add Campbell and Phillip in squad for 1st Test
John Campbell and Anderson Phillip have been called up to the West Indies squad for next month's first Test against England in Antigua after bright starts in the four-day regional
Cornwall, Bonner lead West Indies fightback against BCB XI
At the end of day two, West Indies have their noses ahead in the three-day warm-up match against BCB XI at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram.Bangladesh were 24/0 overnight after bowling
West Indies announce squads, no Holder-Pollard
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh in January-February.Speculations turn out to be true as regular Test and ODI captains Jason Holder an
New Zealand on verge of another big win
West Indies again fell in the trap of follow-on in two consecutive Tests due to poor batting. At the end of the third day, New Zealand are still ahead by 85 runs despite West Indie
New Zealand register big win in Hamilton Test
New Zealand have showed their strength at their home ground again as they beat West Indies by a huge margin of an innings and 134 runs in the first Test of two-match Test series in
Holder- Gabriel's destructive pace attack led WI win the first Test
Ben Stokes' captaincy era was not a happy one for him. The visiting West Indies won the return match. Gabriel-Holder's pace cannon has turned England futile. With four wickets in h
Twitter reacts James Anderson's catchy roar
James Anderson decided to try his luck by a massive roar that almost reverberated through the empty stadium. He was trying to bring the end of the invincible John Campbell and to c
CWI suspends John Campbell, Pete Salmon from bowling
West Indies cricketer John Campbell’s main responsibility is batting in the opening slot. However, he does off-spin occasionally in need of the team. Likewise, he is bowling in dom
Caribbean openers Shai Hope and John Campbell break all-time record
West Indies openers Shai Hope and John Campbell, on Sunday, broke the all-time opening partnership record in one-day international (ODI) history as the Windies duo added 365 runs i