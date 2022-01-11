
Johannesburg News
SA vs Ind: Harbhajan makes a big statement about Kohli in front of the series decider

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is hoping Virat Kohli will end his centuries-old drought within the series - crucial third and final Take a look at the game against South

Gavaskar wants India to win Test on Kapil's birthday in Johannesburg

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wants Team India to win the ongoing Johannesburg Test against South Africa on the birthday of 1983 World Champion Kapil Dev. South Africa are

SA-WI Women's ODI series has been postponed and will begin on January 26th

All matches in South Africa are played in a bio-safe environment at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.The rescheduled limited-over series between South Africa Women and West In

Agar's hat-trick, fifer guide Australia to big win

Spinner Ashton Agar grabbed a five-wicket haul as well as a hat-trick to help Australia defeat South Africa by 107 runs in the first of the three-match T20I series in front of a su

