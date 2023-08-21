Jesse Ryder News
Jesse Ryder spoils Shahid Afridi's party as New Jersey Triton’s win by 9 wickets
New Jersey Triton’s batted withpanache and put on a show for their fans, as they defeated the New YorkWarriors by 9 wickets on Sunday. For the Triton’s, it was Jesse Ryder who wast
Morrisville Unity defeat New Jersey Triton's in US Masters T10 League
Morrisville Unity picked up theirfirst victory of the tournament after defeating New Jersey Triton's by 6wickets in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt
Morrisville Unity defeat New Jersey Triton's in US Masters T10 League
Morrisville Unity picked up theirfirst victory of the tournament after defeating New Jersey Triton's by 6wickets in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt
The Jesse Ryder Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
https://www.bdcrictime.com/player/profile/16469/jesse-ryderhttps://www.bdcrictime.com/player/profile/16469/jesse-ryderFormer cricketer Jesse Ryder is a brilliant player from New Ze
10 cricketers who played professional cricket despite serious setbacks
The game cricket has witnessed many sacrifices and dedications from players from time to time. We can be able to see many such incidents if we turn the pages of the game. Tragicall
Jesse Ryder admits drink driving
Former New Zealand cricketer Jesse Ryder has pleaded guilty to drunk driving with more than three times the alcohol limit. It has been learnt that Ryder was pulled over on Taradale