Jersey News
Australia unveils new jerseys ahead of the 2023/24 season
Australia unveiled its new jerseys for the 2023-24 season across all formats on Thursday ahead of the three-match ODI series against India.australia-unveils-new-jerseysThe Australi
Adidas unveils team India’s new Jersey for all three formats
Adidas, the new kit sponsor of Team India, launched blue for all formats for the men on Thursday 1 June. The kits were unveiled in a video posted by Adidas India on Instagram with
England unveil the new T20I home kit for the 2023-24 season
England have released their new T20 home kit for the upcoming 2023-2024 international season. Castore's new T20 cricket jersey was officially launched on April 26, 2023.The England
Dubai Capitals launch jersey for inaugural season of ILT20
GMR's own Dubai Capitals have launched their kit for the inaugural edition of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) which will take place from January 13th to February 12th
Former Indian cricket team Captain MS Dhoni sends a special gift to Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf
The gift was passed on by Melbourne Stars manager Russell Radhakrishnan who is also the manager of IPL franchise CSK. Haris thanked Russell for his valuable assistance.Pakistan and
Rohit Sharma's coach trains Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has trained under Dinesh Lad, coach and mentor of Indian opener Rohit Sharma, for his upcoming role of a cricketer in the sports drama Jersey.The direc